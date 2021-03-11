Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,876,000 after buying an additional 43,070 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $96.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

