Finning International (TSE:FTT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.47

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$25.47 and traded as high as C$34.16. Finning International shares last traded at C$33.89, with a volume of 623,726 shares trading hands.

FTT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised Finning International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Finning International from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.28.

Get Finning International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$30.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total transaction of C$45,650.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at C$895,767.54. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.18, for a total value of C$25,505.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$281,368.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $89,333.

Finning International Company Profile (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.