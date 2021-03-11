FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.17

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th.

NYSE FINV traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.77. 85,208,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.99. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.