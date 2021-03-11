Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Short Interest Update

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 1,666.7% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTGFF opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. Firan Technology Group has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits (Circuits) and FTG Aerospace (Aerospace). The company provides printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

