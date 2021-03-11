Firo (FIRO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.59 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. Firo has a market capitalization of $90.51 million and approximately $24.59 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be purchased for $7.78 or 0.00013496 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Firo has traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,652.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,821.84 or 0.03160054 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.15 or 0.00347174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.71 or 0.00950030 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.64 or 0.00380982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.28 or 0.00324847 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.59 or 0.00266410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00021124 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,632,854 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.