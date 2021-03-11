First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBSI) announced an annual dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous annual dividend of $0.24.

OTCMKTS FBSI opened at $14.59 on Thursday. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55.

First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter.

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Stockmens Bank that provides various banking and mortgage products and services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, eastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska, the United States. The company provides checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

