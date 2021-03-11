First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.49

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 2205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

FFBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 103.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 44,194 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

