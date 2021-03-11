First Financial Bancorp.’s (FFBC) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.24.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,003.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 203,409 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 216,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

