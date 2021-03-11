First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stake Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 886,210 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,399 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.62% of First Financial Bankshares worth $32,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,552,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,617,000 after acquiring an additional 222,066 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 528.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,253 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,185,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,796,000 after acquiring an additional 538,616 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 489,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $49.05.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFIN. Truist lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

