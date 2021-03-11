First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stake Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,210 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,399 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.62% of First Financial Bankshares worth $32,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,552,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,617,000 after acquiring an additional 222,066 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 528.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,253 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,185,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,796,000 after purchasing an additional 538,616 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 489,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Truist lifted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

