First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 200,523 Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Covenant Logistics Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLG stock opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVLG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

