First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 99.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,587 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after acquiring an additional 597,938 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 691,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,681,000 after acquiring an additional 424,695 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 610,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,722,000 after acquiring an additional 313,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,309,000 after acquiring an additional 225,380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $100.45 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $101.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.40.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

