First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $126.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.50. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.68 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

