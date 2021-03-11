First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,293,455,000 after acquiring an additional 328,678 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,223,000 after acquiring an additional 737,344 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,613,000 after acquiring an additional 214,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.24.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $110.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $211.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

