First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 402.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 200,197 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,077,000 after buying an additional 7,265,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,329,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,181,013,000 after purchasing an additional 450,002 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $329,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959,199 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

