First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

RTX opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a PE ratio of -65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

