First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 26,515 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 211,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 85,109 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 11,654 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Shares of FE opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $46.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.