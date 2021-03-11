First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $4.92 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 267.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,114 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 40,235 shares during the period.

IVW stock opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.21. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

