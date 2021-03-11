First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,130,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL opened at $117.54 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.36 and a 200 day moving average of $111.13.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.