First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,951 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. HSBC cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

NYSE BKR opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

