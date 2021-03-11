First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,744 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $230.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.90 and its 200 day moving average is $231.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

