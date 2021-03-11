First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,721 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 214.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $115.62 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.39.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

