First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,659.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $291.40 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.91 and a fifty-two week high of $324.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.70.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

