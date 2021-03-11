First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,018 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,006 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $115.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $204.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.18. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

