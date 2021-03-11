First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,788 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,994,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,811,000 after purchasing an additional 254,647 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,696,000 after acquiring an additional 230,806 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,899,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 942,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $133.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.91 and a 200 day moving average of $114.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $134.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

