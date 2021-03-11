First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,121 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.