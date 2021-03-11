First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 230 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,664 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

Shares of NVDA opened at $463.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $551.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

