First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 494 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after buying an additional 712,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after purchasing an additional 582,990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after purchasing an additional 361,570 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,826,000 after purchasing an additional 43,817 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,894,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,605,000 after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.50.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ECL opened at $211.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.30 and its 200 day moving average is $208.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of -57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

