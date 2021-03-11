First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 759 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,350 shares of company stock valued at $67,436,768. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $226.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $264.79 billion, a PE ratio of 85.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.62 and a 200-day moving average of $220.61. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

