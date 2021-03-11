First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 99,797 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,797 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 90,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $1,365,971.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,524,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,906,035.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,923 shares of company stock worth $3,438,707. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.