First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 447,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 62,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTI stock opened at $199.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.