First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Position Cut by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,374,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357,986 shares during the quarter. First Horizon accounts for approximately 2.1% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.13% of First Horizon worth $221,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 226.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 111.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth $60,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHN. TheStreet raised First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $208,435.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,422,524 shares in the company, valued at $21,579,689.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 90,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $1,365,971.49. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,524,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,906,035.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 226,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,707 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 100,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,058,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

