First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,304,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.42% of First Horizon worth $29,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 57.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,796,000 after buying an additional 19,273,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173,674 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,763,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Horizon by 316.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,757,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,601 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $208,435.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,579,689.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 90,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $1,365,971.49. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,524,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,906,035.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,923 shares of company stock worth $3,438,707. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $17.66.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FHN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.