First Horizon Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Horizon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 741.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 125,571 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 422,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,932,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,907,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $74.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

