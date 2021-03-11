First Horizon Corp Increases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 545.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,826 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

PAYX stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,669. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

