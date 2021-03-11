First Horizon Corp Sells 1,399 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Horizon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,897,000 after acquiring an additional 752,932 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,908,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,812,000 after acquiring an additional 373,920 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $7,135,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $16,450,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $98.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $100.04.

