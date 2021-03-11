First Horizon Corp Trims Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Horizon Corp lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,758,311 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $174,002,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 936,335 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,480,000 after purchasing an additional 519,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 141.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,884,000 after purchasing an additional 392,753 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $190.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

