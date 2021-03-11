First Horizon Corp Trims Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Corp decreased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,422 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 979,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,500,000 after buying an additional 145,702 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in First Horizon by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 18,921 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 186,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 105,733 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,122 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHN. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.

NYSE FHN traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $16.36. 29,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,094,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $208,435.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,422,524 shares in the company, valued at $21,579,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,923 shares of company stock worth $3,438,707. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

