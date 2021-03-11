First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 1,457 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,232 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 0.4% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $723,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 349,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,310,000 after purchasing an additional 42,205 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 210.3% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 31.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 24.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.03. The stock had a trading volume of 28,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,667. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.64 and its 200 day moving average is $111.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The stock has a market cap of $158.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

