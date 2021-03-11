First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,518 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF makes up about 11.7% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned approximately 0.40% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF worth $103,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.92. 575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,790. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.47. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

