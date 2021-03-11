First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 225 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 0.5% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,645.72.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $68.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,438.03. 24,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,815.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,559.09 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

