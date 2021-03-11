First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 3,056 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after buying an additional 3,404,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after buying an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after buying an additional 1,552,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.35. 193,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,721,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $221.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

