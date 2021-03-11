First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 35,441 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 354.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,441 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.0% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 37.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 87,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.3% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 527,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,383,000 after acquiring an additional 40,628 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $3.27 on Tuesday, hitting $160.76. The stock had a trading volume of 287,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,637,865. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

