First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 42,327 shares during the period.

BATS HEFA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 586,129 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $30.88.

