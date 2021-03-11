First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,797 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.5% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $70.97. 862,331 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average of $71.10.

