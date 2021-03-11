First Mercantile Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 25,694.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 6,873,530 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $423,560,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,059,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,471,000 after buying an additional 60,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,689,000 after buying an additional 528,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 693,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,161,000 after purchasing an additional 226,005 shares in the last quarter.

COUP traded up $19.70 on Tuesday, reaching $287.25. 17,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,957. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.97 and its 200-day moving average is $313.96. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.61 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.54, for a total value of $873,233.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $304,787.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,849.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,002 shares of company stock valued at $67,661,602 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.16.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

