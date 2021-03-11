First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on Z. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $15.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.89. The company had a trading volume of 54,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,684. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.77.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $1,193,526.00. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 393 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $72,571.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,851.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,730 shares of company stock worth $23,298,617 in the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

