First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,160,000 after buying an additional 2,029,512 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,555,000 after buying an additional 980,642 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3,141.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,424,000 after buying an additional 885,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after buying an additional 720,076 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.50. 182,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,385,441. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $182.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

