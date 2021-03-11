First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $21.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.4% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 295,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,659,709. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

