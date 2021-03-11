First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $39.99 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.5% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $39,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after buying an additional 3,066,554 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,527,116,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after buying an additional 1,285,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,265,000 after buying an additional 420,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $48.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,398,508. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.04.

